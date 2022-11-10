Road maintenance works near Muff from Monday next

Road maintenance work at Muff next week
Essential road maintenance work on the R239, Burnfoot Road, Muff will take place starting Monday next, November 14, and will last until Wednesday, November 17.
Donegal County Council says the work will be concentrated on the R239, Burnfoot Road, Muff, 150m from the junction of the R238 along the R239.
Traffic management will be in place on all roads and delays can be expected.
