10 Nov 2022

Your generosity could really brighten up Christmas for a struggling family

Donegal Family Resource Centre in appealing for donations

Christmas Snowflake PIXABAY

Siobhan McNamara

10 Nov 2022 12:33 PM

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

This year, Christmas will be a more challenging time than ever before for families in Donegal.

The cost of living crisis means that many people are facing into the festive season with a sense of dread and panic rather than looking forward to the celebrations.

With this in mind, Donegal Family Resource Centre has launched its annual Hamper Appeal, and all support would be gratefully appreciated.

A spokesperson said: “The holiday season can be a difficult time for some local families and neighbours, especially those living on a tight budget. 

“After previous year’s success, we have opened our basket for donations.

“Please note that we cannot accept second hand goods.”

The closing date for donations is Friday, December 2. Donations can be dropped into Donegal FRC, Main Street, Donegal Town. Two local shops, Simple Simon’s and So-Lo Stores, have also kindly offered to accept donations for the appeal.

Further information is available by calling Donegal FRC on 074 9725337 or 086 1624788.

The following items in particular are needed:
- Children’s toys
- Men’s and women’s toiletries
- Dry and canned food
- Pencils, crayons, paper and colouring books
- Hats, gloves and scarves
- Unwanted gifts
- Arts and crafts
- Jigsaws

