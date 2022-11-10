Green light for holiday resort and nursing home on Donegal Bay

Planning permission has been granted for a major development that includes an 80-bedroom nursing home and 37 holiday chalets.

The plans which were submitted by Seamus Quinn are for a site a Revlin on the outskirts of Donegal Town. The site lies between the main N56 road and Donegal Bay, and is just past Tir Chonaill Park on the Mountcharles road.

The imposed conditions include preserving a 3m wide strip for the future development of a cycleway or walkway, and the retention of all healthy trees and shrubs. Furthermore, there is to be no filling or encroachment onto nearby maritime mudflats within the Donegal Bay (Murvagh) SAC and Donegal Bay SPA. And all waste associated with the development shall be disposed of in an environmentally friendly manner and off site at an authorised licensed facility.

Mitigation of flood risk, traffic management, architectural heritage, archaeological examination of sample trenches, as well as supplies of services to the site are also among the conditions imposed.

The extensive plans incorporate a nursing home, offices and a significant tourism scheme. The tourism scheme includes 37 holiday chalets consisting of seven one-bedroom units, nine two-bedroom units and 21 three-bedroom units.

There will be a resort resection building with a café/bar area and fire pit, a games room and a function room. There will also be a guestroom building with 12 rooms, a spa building and a play area and water feature.

The development of offices takes place in two buildings, each three storeys in heights.

The 80 bedrooms of the nursing home will be over a two- to three-storey split level design totalling 4,552sqm.

To facilitate the development, a new T-junction off the N56 will be built. A new road layout and traffic flow plan will be introduced, as will widening of existing local roads. There will also be a new footpath along the stretch of site bordering the N56.

The development also includes 312 parking spaces, including electrical charging points, disabled spaces and associated bicycle parking spaces. Landscaping is also included, as are services such as electricity, water and sewerage.