HSE introduce a more focused range of support services for Creeslough

St Michael's Church in Creeslough
The Health Service Executive has confirmed they have introduced a more focused range of psychological support services on offer in the wake of the Creeslough tragedy.
An explosion at the local service station on Friday, October 7, claimed the lives of 10 people and the following day, a Psychological First Aid Support Service was established, offering support sessions on the phone and in the community in both Creeslough and in Letterkenny.
“This is a World Health Organisation recommended response in the immediate aftermath of such an event," reads a HSE statement. "Whilst this service is still available via the Support line (0871405138) and in person in Creeslough as required, the response has now has now been upgraded to focus on the provision of more targeted therapeutic services, by facilitating referrals to clinical services for counselling, trauma therapy (where indicated) and mental health services.
“As is appropriate the psychosocial response to tragedy is multifaceted, with the Psychological First Aid Support Service being only one part of the comprehensive response. The nature of the response will change over time in line with the needs of the community and in line with international best practices.”
The HSE Counselling in Primary Care counselling services remain available in Creeslough, Dunfanaghy, Falcarragh and Letterkenny.
