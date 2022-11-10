FAI Cup final excitement for Donegal girl Caitlin Crampsie

Sunday’s FAI Cup final at the Aviva Stadium will be a big day for Donegal schoolgirl Caitlin Crampsie, who will be a mascot for the Derry City team.

Derry play Shelbourne in the showpiece of the League of Ireland calendar.

Candystripes nut and season ticket holder Caitlin will accompany captain Patrick McEleney and the Derry side as they look to secure a first cup win since 2012.

“I’m really excited,” Caitlin says. “I can’t wait for the game and to be the mascot.”

The nine-year-old, who lives in Drumkeen, is a third-class pupil at St Patrick’s NS, Lurgybrack.

She has been an ever-present at the Brandywell since seeing a 4-0 win over Finn Harps in October, 2019.

Earlier this year, she was mascot for Derry City’s home game against St Patrick’s Athletic.

Caitlin and her mum, Lisa, were in Derry on Halloween night when they learned the news that Caitlin was to be mascot for Sunday’s Cup final.

“I was so excited when I heard I was going to be mascot,” she says. “It’s really appreciated.”

Lisa is also a long-time Derry supporter, having been first taken by to an away fixture at Sligo Rovers by her uncle Johnny when she was 14.

Caitlin’s favourite City players happen to be Donegal duo Ciaran Coll and Ronan Boyce.

“Derry are going to win 2-1,” she confidently predicts.