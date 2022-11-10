ATU Donegal to host Open Day at Letterkenny Campus

Atlantic Technological University (ATU) Donegal is hosting an Open Day on the Letterkenny campus.

It will take place on Thursday, November 17 (9:30am to 2pm) for secondary school students, parents, teachers, and mature applicants, highlighting the range of courses on offer across the university and information about student life and study.

The Open Day will allow prospective students to explore the campus facilities, connect with ATU academic and student support staff, attend various talks about the degree programmes available at the Donegal campuses, and check out the wide range of student supports available at the university. There will also be regular tours of the campus and the facilities by fantastic student ambassadors that will give a flavour of what it is like to be a student on programmes in ATU.

Attending the on-campus event provides prospective students with a chance to make an informed decision about their CAO choices. It provides parents and teachers with a chance to find out more about the programmes and support services available at the university.

"This event gives incoming students a chance to meet academic staff, find out more about the degree programmes available at ATU Donegal, and a chance to explore their CAO options," said Victoria Wilson, ATU Donegal Schools Engagement Officer. "Many students find this event useful when it comes to making their CAO decisions.

"The academic and student support staff will be on-hand during the event to answer questions that students have, which is very important. If anyone is considering their CAO choices, then I would encourage them to come along to this event.”

To register for this and other open day events at our ATU Campuses in Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal please click here

The following are the dates and times of our Open Day events over the next weeks on our ATU campuses:

ATU Donegal Letterkenny Open Day, Thursday 17 November 9.30am – 2pm

ATU Sligo & St. Angela’s Open Days, Friday, 25 November, 9am -1pm and Saturday, 26 November, 10 am -2pm

ATU Mayo Open Day, Wednesday 7 December, 10am – 1pm.