Road remains closed following two car collision at Fahan

Diversions remain in place following a crash at Fahan
The main Buncrana to Derry road remains closed following a two car collision at Fahan last night.
Gardaí remain at the scene of the collision, which occurred at approximately 9.10pm last night.
Five persons were taken to hospital, one of whom has serious injuries.
The road remains closed, and a technical examination is being conducted. Local diversions remain in place.
