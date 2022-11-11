Search

11 Nov 2022

Creeslough's new shop opening warmly welcomed by local community

The newly-opened shop in Creeslough was busy from the moment it opened this afternoon with plenty of well-wishers and people from the locality mingling and shopping

Creeslough shop opening warmly welcomed by the local community

The Nearby Creeslough opened this afternoon

Reporter:

Alan Foley

11 Nov 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The opening of the Nearby shop in Creeslough was warmly welcomed by locals this afternoon. 

Creeslough has been without a shop since a tragic explosion on Friday, October 7, claimed the lives of 10 people. In the meantime locals could get emergency supplies from a unit at the Creeslough Day Centre, whilst shoppers had to make their way to the likes of Dunfanaghy, Carrigart, Termon, Kilmacrennan and Letterkenny.

Owners Danny, Martin and Annette Lafferty had their new shop stocked to open this afternoon on Main Street near St Michael’s Church, which is seen as another step forward for the local community. The shop was busy from the moment it opened at 3pm with plenty of well-wishers and people from the locality mingling and shopping.

Fr John Joe Duffy, the local parish priest, was expected to give a blessing to the shop and its staff, some of whom worked on the day of the explosion at the Nearby Creeslough shop last month.

“We have been working closely with our retail partner Nearby Ireland and S&W Wholesale on getting those much needed services and essentials back into our community,” read a statement from the Laffertys this week. 

“We have been overwhelmed by the help, support and guidance from friends, strangers and the community of Creeslough to get it to this stage and we cannot thank you all enough. See you all soon. Thank you!”

The shop is open today, Friday, till 7pm; Saturday: 7:30am - 5:30pm; Sunday: 10am - 9pm; Monday: 7:30am - 7pm and Tuesday - Sunday: 7:30am - 9pm.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media