Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, November 12, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Charlie Dolan, Ard na Sool, Ballindrait

- Oliver McIntyre late of Cruckarra, Kilcar

- Mary Rushe née Toner, Castlederg and formerly of Convoy

- Jimmy Hunter 67 Meadowbank, Letterkenny and formerly Ramelton

- Donal Doherty, Mulladuff

- Annie Doherty, Derrybeg

- Mary C Gallagher, Stranorlar

- William Wray, Sligo / Donegal

- Chloe Gallagher Fanneran, Letterkenny

- John Friel, Fanad

- Elizabeth McLaughlin, Carndonagh

- Teresa McGill, Carrick / Tyrone

- Winnie Doherty, Buncrana

- Susan Buffini, London / Manorcunningham

Charlie Dolan, Ard na Sool, Ballindrait

The death has occurred at his home surrounded by his loving family of Charlie Dolan, Ard na Sool, Ballindrait. Lovingly missed by his wife Monica, his daughters and sons Margaret, Anne, Gillian, Stephen, Michael and Declan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and eleven grandchildren. Sadly missed by his brothers John, James, Frankie and Gabriel and all his extended family and friends. Predeceased by his sister Mary McCollum.

Remains reposing at his late residence, Ard na Sool.Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Funeral leaving his late residence on Sunday afternoon at 12.20 going to St Patrick’s Church, Murlog for 1 o’clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on www.clonleighparish.com

Family flowers only please donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny or Palliative care c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Oliver McIntyre, Cruckarra, Kilcar

The death has taken place at the at Donegal Community Hospital of Oliver McIntyre late of Cruckarra, Kilcar, F94 VK10.

Removal from McCabe Funeral Premises, Ardara Saturday, November 12, at 1.15pm, to arrive at Strabrinna, Kilcar at 2pm.

Removal from there on Monday, November 14, for Funeral Mass in St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 11am. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on MCN Media.

Burial afterward in Glencolmcille cemetery.

Donations in Lieu if desired to Donegal Community Hospital, c/o any family member.

A shuttle bus will be in operation.

Bride Canny, Effishmore, Gleneely

The death has occurred at her home of Bride Canny, Effishmore, Gleneely.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday morning at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church Bocan, for Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live online via the parish webcam: https://churchmedia.tv/culdaff-parish

Mary Rushe née Toner, Castlederg and formerly of Convoy

The sudden death has occurred of Mary Rushe née Toner, 86, Castlefin Road, Castlederg and formerly of Letterkenny Road, Convoy.

Beloved wife of the late Martin, much-loved mother of Eimear (Ed) and Ciarán and grandmother of Jacob, George and Mia, loving sister of Kathleen, John, Frances and Majella, cherished daughter of the late Katie and Edward.

The family home will be open to the public from 2pm to 8pm on Saturday, November 12. The house is private at all other times including the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from the family home on Sunday, November 13, at 12.30pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Castlederg. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only, please.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Jimmy Hunter 67 Meadowbank, Letterkenny and formerly Ramelton

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Jimmy Hunter 67 Meadowbank, Letterkenny and formerly Ramelton.

His remains are reposing at his home in Meadowbank.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny. Burial afterwards in Milford cemetery.

Family time from 10pm until 10am, please.

Donal Doherty, Mulladuff

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Donal Doherty, Mulladuff.

His remains are reposing at his late home in Mulladuff. Wake Saturday, November 12, from 11am with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, November 13, at 1pm in St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh followed by burial afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Annie Doherty, Derrybeg

The sudden death has taken place at her home of Annie Doherty (née Mc Cole), Strand Road, Magheragallon, Derrybeg.

Predeceased by her infant daughter Brid and son Dermott. Sadly missed by her loving husband Condy, sons Connie and Mícheal, daughters Annette and Catríona, daughters-in-law Julie, Neasa and Michelle, son-in-law Hugo, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg on Saturday at 11am, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery. The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Directors Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

Mary C Gallagher, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, of Mary C Gallagher, formerly 28B Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar.

Beloved daughter of the late John and Grace Gallagher, Ballykerrigan, Cloghan, and much-loved sister of Veronica, Nancy, Barney and the late Bridie, Margaret, and Christopher. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sisters, brother, nephews, nieces extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at McCool’s Chapel of Rest on Saturday, November 12, from 3pm until removal at 5pm to the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar to repose overnight. Requiem Mass on Sunday, November 13, at 11am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to the Donegal Hospice at https://www.idonate.ie/2625_donegal-hospice.html or care of any family member.

William Wray, Sligo and Altidoo

The death has occurred of William (Wilfred) Wray, Knocknarea Villas, Sligo and formerly of Altidoo.

Predeceased by his brothers Hubert (UK) and Percy (Donegal). Dearly loved husband of Olive and father of David, Jean and Muriel. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, son, daughters, son-in-law Brian Allen, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, grandchildren Jennifer, Vicki, Gráinne, Ross, Samuel and Imogen, great-grandchildren Cian, Tom and Addy, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (F91EH98) on Saturday from 4pm to 5.30pm. Funeral Service will be celebrated in Saint John’s Cathedral, John Street, Sligo on Sunday, November 13, at 2pm.

Burial follows in Saint Anne’s Churchyard, Strandhill, Co Sligo. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. John’s Cathedral Renovation Fund c/o Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo via www.feehilys.ie/pay. Family homes private please.

Chloe Gallagher Fanneran, Letterkenny

The death has occurred as a result of a road traffic accident of Chloe Gallagher Fanneran, 31 Leitir Beag, Crievesmith, Letterkenny, F92 Y010.

Funeral on Saturday at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny followed by interment in New Leck Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

All enquiries to Con McDaid Funeral Directors.

John Friel, Fanad

The death has taken place of John (Una) Friel, Ladden, Fanad.

His remains are reposing at the family home with Rosary 8pm. Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Fanavolty on Saturday, November 12 at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Renal Dialysis Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital C/O any family member or Eamonn Scott Funeral Director.

Elizabeth McLaughlin, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at the Carndonagh Community Hospital of Elizabeth McLaughlin (Den), née Diver, Carowreagh Road, Carndonagh

Elizabeth’s remains are reposing at the family home in Carowreagh Road.

Removal from there on Saturday at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Carndonagh Community Hospital.

Teresa Mc Gill, Carrick and Tyrone

The peaceful death has occurred on October 14 of Teresa McGill, Cookstown, Co Tyrone and formerly of Straleel, Carrick.

Sadly missed by her loving partner Michael, her brothers Phelim and Gerard, sisters Mary, Kathleen and Martina, her sisters-in-law, brothers in law, her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her loving parents Con and Mary and her brothers Sean and Conal.

Interment of ashes will take place after 12pm Mass in St Columba's Church, Carrick on Saturday, November 12.

Winnie Doherty, Buncrana

The death has occurred at her residence of Winnie Doherty, St Bridget’s, Cockhill Road, Buncrana.

Predeceased by her husband Charley, much-loved mother of Louise, Gabriel, Janet, Bernie, Roisin and Stephen.

There will be no wake. House is strictly private at the request of the deceased.

Susan Buffini, London / Manorcunningham

The peaceful death has occurred of Susan Buffini née Clay 12 Thornsett Road, London and formerly of Woodhill, Manorcunningham.

Survived by her children Fiona, son-in-law Nigel, Moira, son-in-law Martin and Nuala, son-in-law John, grandchildren Bridie, Maya, Joe and Jack, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband John, sisters Mary Alice Browne, Lisclamerty, Margaret Spandle Surrey, Bella, Agnes and Veronica Clay, Woodhill, and brothers Patrick, Paisley and James, Woodhill.

Susan’s funeral will take place on Monday, November 14, in Cheshire at 10.30am at St Mary's RC Church, 2 New King Street, Middlewich, CW10 9EB. Burial at 12pm at Middlewich Cemetery, Chester Road, Middlewich.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie