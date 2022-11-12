R118 assisting gardaí in search for Seamus McNulty who went missing from Bundoran

Photo Seamus McNulty
The search for a man who went missing from Bundoran continued this afternoon as the R118 helicopter joined gardaí in the operation.
Seamus McNulty, 79, from Dungannon went missing on Wednesday, November 2. Gardaí say Seamus McNulty was last seen at approximately 5:05pm on Wednesday evening leaving a Hotel in Bundoran.
Seamus McNulty is described as approximately 5’ 7” in height, of slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a three-quarter length hooded duffle coat, grey trousers and black trainers/shoes. He was also wearing glasses.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Seamus McNulty is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 98 58530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
