13 Nov 2022

Gallery: Letterkenny DCP celebrate 21 years with Intercultural Fashion Show

Letterkenny Community Development Project celebrated 21 years ‘Working in the Community for the Community’ with an Intercultural Fashion Show at the Radisson Blu Hotel

Contributor

12 Nov 2022 11:33 PM

news@donegallive.ie

The highlight of the Letterkenny Community Development celebrations of 21 years ‘Working in the Community for the Community’ was their Intercultural Fashion Show at the Raddison Blu Hotel.

Members of many ethnic families who have made their home in Letterkenny presented their Cultural Fashions in a display of colour and glamour. The evening started with a non-alcohol reception and the cutting of the cake by Anne Boyle, one of the founder members of Letterkenny CDP.

Compere for the event Lee Gooch spoke to Margaret Toner, Voluntary Manager of Letterkenny CDP., who is also a founder member and has remained with the project for 21 years.

Margaret described the project as her “second family” and explained that she was there at the introduction of Community Development in Letterkenny in 1996 and has seen many changes and challenges in the community over these years.

PLEASE CLICK ON THE ARROWS TO GO THROUGH THE GALLERY

Chairperson Anne Marie Gallagher and director Gerry Mc Monagle spoke of their involvement with the project and that they are looking forward to the expansion of the Letterkenny CDP, which is based in the Courtyard Shopping Centre.

They thanked everyone for their contribution to the event especially Donegal County Council, Healthy Donegal, DLDC., The Courtyard Shopping Centre, the Northwest Regional Drugs and Alcohol Task Force and especially the models comprising of members of Letterkenny CDP management and staff, local business people, An Garda Siochana, local
politicians and the members of the ethnic communities.

