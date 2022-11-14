Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, November 14, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

Madge Brown (née Martin), 223 St Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Madge Brown (née Martin), 223 St Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe, F93 W1X2. Madge was predeceased by her late husband Frankie, parents Thomas and Mary, siblings Tommy, Jimmy, Molly, Elizabeth, Tessie and Helen. She is survived by her step-daughter Catherine, siblings, Roseanna, Philomena, Phil, Paddy, Danny, Columba and Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.Rosary at 9pm. Family time please on the morning of the funeral. Funeral from her late residence on Tuesday, November 15, at 10.30 am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live online via the parish webcam. https://www.parishofraphoe.com

Jim Kelly, Cappry, Ballybofey and formerly of Ard Mc Carron

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jim Kelly, Cappry, Ballybofey and formerly of Ard Mc Carron, Ballybofey.

Beloved son of the late William and Elizabeth, much-loved husband of Aurelie and dearly-loved father of Verena, Regina, and Jacqueline, cherished brother of Jackie, Iris, and the late May, Yvonne, George and Liam. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons in law, Joachim, Barry and Paul, grand children Saoirse, Abaigh, James, Nia, Eabha, Sophie, nephews, nieces, extended family and very many friends.

Reposing at his family home this afternoon, Monday, November 14, from 3pm.

Funeral leaving his residence at 10.30am on Wednesday, November 16 for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Laurie Faulkner, 9 Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Laurie Faulkner, 9 Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at his late home, Monday, November 14 from 1pm until 9pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 15 at 1pm in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny. Burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny on the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland, c/o any family member.

Liam Duddy, 20, Derryveagh Avenue, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Liam Duddy, 20, Derryveagh Avenue, Letterkenny F92 P5VH. The former musician is predeceased by his father Charlie, deeply regretted by his wife Gráinne (née McGrenaghan, Gortnatra, Fanad), mother Mary (Maisie) Carnamuggagh Upper, sisters Cath and Marian, brothers Chud, Mick and Chris, sisters-in -law Shirley, Ann Marie and Carmel, in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his late residence today Monday from 12 noon to 9pm with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, November 15 going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Followed by interment in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Flowers welcome or donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Sadie McMenamin, (née Doherty), Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sadie McMenamin, Donegal Road, Ballybofey. Beloved wife of the late Pat and much-loved mother of Patrick and John, dearly loved sister of Betty, Rosaleen, and the late John and Maureen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, sisters, daughters-in-law Audrey and Una, grandchildren Patrick, Sinead, Aoibhe, and Cara, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at her late residence on Sunday, November 13 from 6pm. Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday, November 15 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral

Bella Sanzone (née McGarvey) Carrick, Gweedore

The death has occurred in the USA of Bella Sanzone, Carrick, Gweedore, originally from Corveen, Derrybeg. Predeceased by her husband Tom, daughter Sandra (Gallagher), sisters; Máire (Coyle) and Méabha (Ripperger), brother Joe (Coll) and granddaughter Lorraine (Gallagher). Sadly missed by her daughters; Jacqueline (Anderson), Rosella and Maria (Sanzone), son Eddie, brother Denis (McGarvey), sister Gracie (Rennix), in-laws, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose at Roarty's Funeral Home (F92DN4X), Derrybeg, from 5pm to 8pm on Wednesday, November 16, with Rosary at 8pm, and again on Thursday from 3pm to 9pm, with Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Derrybeg on Friday, November 18 at 11am, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

Susan Ward, Arlands, Burtonport

The death has occurred at her home of Susan Ward, Arlands, Burtonport.

Her remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Monday, November 14 from 2pm to 6pm, with removal then to her late residence.

Wake starts on Tuesday morning at 10am. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 16 at 11am in St Colomba’s Church Acres, with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

House private please after the rosary and also private on the morning of the funeral.

Eileen McGee, Gleann Tain Manor, Letterkenny, Gola Island, Cotteen, Derrybeg / London

The death has occurred of Eileen McGee (Ned Rua), Gleann Tain Manor, Letterkenny, formerly from Gola Island, Cotteen, Derrybeg and London. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving caring family. Predeceased by her parents Edward (Ned Rua), Bridget McGee, and her sister Kathleen. Sadly missed by her partner Martin, her brothers and sisters Charlie, Máire, Teresa, Freddie, Eamonn and Margaret, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and all her extended family and friends.

Remains reposing on Monday from 3pm to 6.45pm, with removal to St Mary's Church, Derrybeg for evening prayers. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 15 at 11am, with burial afterwards at Magheragallon Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to The Donegal Hospice, care of John McGee & Sons Funeral Directors, or any family member.

All enquiries to John McGee & Sons Funeral Directors (087) 2218483.

Mary Monaghan (née Toomey), Belault North, Pettigo

The death has occurred of Mary Monaghan (née Toomey), Belault North, Pettigo. Beloved daughter of the late Bridget and Pat, wife of the late Johnny Monaghan and much-loved mother to Sean (RIP), Fergus (Rolinda) and John (Nicole).



Cherished sister of Bridie (Gerry) and the late Patsy and Kathleen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her beloved partner Paddy, her grandchildren (Jamie, Jake, Matthew), her nieces (Linda and Fiona), her nephew Brian and extended family and friends.



Her remains will be reposing at her late residence until 10pm on Sunday, November 13. House private at all other times except to family and neighbours, including the morning of the funeral.



Funeral leaving from there on Monday, November 14, at 10am for Requiem Mass in St Mary‘s Church, Pettigo at 11am. Removal to the crematorium in Cavan afterwards.



Family flowers only. Please send donations in lieu, if so desired, to the oncology unit at Sligo University Hospital.

Bride Canny, Effishmore, Gleneely

The death has occurred at her home of Bride Canny, Effishmore, Gleneely.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Monday at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church Bocan, for Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm-10am.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live online via the parish webcam: https://churchmedia.tv/culdaff-parish

Oliver McIntyre, Cruckarra, Kilcar

The death has taken place at the Donegal Community Hospital of Oliver McIntyre, late of Cruckarra, Kilcar, F94 VK10.

Remains reposing at Strabrinna, Kilcar. Removal from there on Monday, November 14, for Funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 11am. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on MCN Media.

Burial afterwards in Glencolmcille cemetery. Donations in Lieu if desired to Donegal Community Hospital, c/o any family member.

A shuttle bus will be in operation.

Susan Buffini, (née Clay) London / Woodhill, Manorcunningham

The peaceful death has occurred of Susan Buffini (née Clay) 12 Thornsett Road, London and formerly of Woodhill, Manorcunningham.

Survived by her children Fiona, son-in-law Nigel, Moira, son-in-law Martin and Nuala, son-in-law John, grandchildren Bridie, Maya, Joe and Jack, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband John, sisters Mary Alice Browne, Lisclamerty, Margaret Spandle Surrey, Bella, Agnes and Veronica Clay, Woodhill, and brothers Patrick, Paisley and James, Woodhill.

Her funeral will take place on Monday, November 14, in Cheshire at 10.30am at St Mary's RC Church, 2 New King Street, Middlewich, CW10 9EB. Burial at 12pm at Middlewich Cemetery, Chester Road, Middlewich.

