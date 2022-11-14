Review of speed limits across Donegal open for submissions 

Donegal County Council is gathering public feedback on speed limits
A review of speed limits across Donegal is open for submissions until later this month.
Donegal County Council has thanked members of the public who attended drop-in events at municipal district offices across the county in recent weeks.
The events were held to gather public feedback on speed limits and collect submissions from members of the public on specific locations where they feel the existing speed limits should be reviewed against the Department of Transport guidelines.
Submissions can still be sent via the speed limit review email at speedlimitreview@donegalcoco.ie up until November 25.
A statutory public consultation period will follow in 2023 during which members of the public will be given the opportunity to view proposed changes to the special speed limit bylaws for Donegal.
