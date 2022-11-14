Search

14 Nov 2022

Exciting new free arts & craft making event taking place at Fort Dunree

Artlink is inviting people to an alternative to a traditional Christmas Craft Fair - ‘In the Making’

Brendan Farren

Brendan Farren

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Nov 2022 3:33 PM

Artlink is inviting people from Inishowen and the wider North West to attend an exciting new free arts & craft making event – ‘In the Making’.

An alternative to the traditional Christmas Craft Fair, ‘In the Making’ celebrates the creative process and the amazing skills of local artists and craft makers.

Leading crafters from Donegal and throughout the North West will be taking part and sharing their extensive knowledge with the public.

Processes include painting, printmaking, textiles, ceramics, wood turning and many more.

The list of artists and craft makers showcasing their creations at ‘In the Making’ include Audrey Doherty (millinery), Anna Stainsby (upcycling), Brendan Farren (basket weaving), Deborah Stockdale (embroidery), Ruth McCartney (spinning), Grainne McMenamin (printmaking), Paul Campbell (wood work), Fiona Higgins (batik art), Claire Harkin (weaving), Tim Stampton (block printing), Matthew Porter (ceramics) and Mary Crowley (watercolour).

Artlink Project Co-ordinator Martha McCulloch said: “We’re delighted to be hosting this wonderful event which will be a great opportunity for people to come along and discover the secrets behind the arts and craft making process.

“There will be arts and crafts for sale at ‘In the Making’ but the main thrust of the event is to allow people to see for themselves the significant time, effort and skills involved in each artistic piece that is normally created in a studio environment.

“Indeed, we’re really keen for people to see the mastery and attention to detail of the artists & craft makers – and the feelings of intimacy and harmony with the materials at hand, developed through many years of experience and commitment to their craft.

“Some of the artists will also be providing ‘hands-on’ opportunities for people to take part in the craft making process.

“Importantly, this new showcase event is about encouraging the public to better appreciate and value good art and the superb craftsmanship that goes into every creation!”

Rebecca Strain from the Artlink collective also says that ‘In the Making’ is about inspiring people to become more creative in the future.

“'In the Making’ is really a celebration of the exceptional talents of our local artists and crafters – but it also importantly emphasises the intrinsic value of the arts and craft making process – for example, its many health & wellbeing benefits and how it empowers, enriches and connects people of all ages and abilities.

“As we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, learning something new & fulfilling has also never been more in demand! Indeed, people have now re-evaluated their life priorities and we’re seeing a rapid growth in the demand for creative workshops – with many (who might otherwise be inextricably linked to their mobile phones or computers) now craving activities where they use their hands.

“A growing body of research has also found that creative & cultural participation is the number one contributor to wellbeing in older age.

“’In the Making’ is therefore a really timely opportunity for people to learn more about the process of how arts & crafts are created and get inspired to sign up for our many future workshops. It could even be your new year’s resolution for 2023!

“Importantly, If there’s a craft that you’ve always wanted to try out, this event is the ideal place to meet or chat with the experts and get started on your new creative journey!”

‘In the Making’ takes place at the Artlink Studio & Saldanha Gallery, Fort Dunree, from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, November 19.

For further information on ‘In the Making’ and the wide-ranging creative workshops available at Artlink visit artlink.ie email info@artlink.ie or telephone 0864532428.

News

