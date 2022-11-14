Resurfacing works taking place on busy Inishowen road

Resurfacing works are taking place in Muff
Motorists are being asked to remain patient as resurfacing works are taking place in Muff.
The essential works are being carried out along the Burnfoot Road as you approach Muff Main Street.
Local councillor Terry Crossan said: "Good to see the commencement of some much needed and long awaited resurfacing in Muff village.
"I'd ask drivers to be patient while the work is ongoing and to adhere to Road Traffic Management instructions."
