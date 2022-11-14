Woman in court after begging at Cathedral

A woman was arrested after several reports of her begging outside St Eunan's Cathedral in Letterkenny on Monday morning.

Ana Calin, a 53-year-old Romanian national, was brought before Letterkenny District Court on Monday, where she pleaded guilty to a charge of begging.

Calin, with the aid of a walking stick, took to the witness box to explain, via a translator, that she wished to return home.

Mother-of-two Calin arrived in Ireland three weeks ago following the death of her husband. She came with her son and they have been living homeless, defence solicitor Mr Rory O'Brien said.

Garda Melissa Browne gave evidence of arresting Calin at Sentry Hill Road, Letterkenny.

Garda Brown told the court that Gardaí received 'numerous' reports of a woman begging at St Eunan's Cathedral.

On arrival at 10.35am, Gardaí observed Calin at the entrance to the Cathedral. Gardaí found Calin laying on a sleeping bag and holding a cup containing a small amount of change.

She was arrested and conveyed to Letterkenny Garda Station, where she was charged under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Calin made no reply when charged.

“This is more tragic than offensive,” Mr O'Brien said. “This isn't a situation where she was pestering or annoying people.

“She was simply laying outside a Church seeking the help of good Christian people.”

Mr O'Brien said his client was in 'dire financial circumstances' and she wished to return to Romania.

“She just wants to go home,” Calin's translator added. “She is completely lost.”

Mr O'Brien said the small amount of change was the only means available to his client.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham adjourned the case until January 23, 2023 saying she would keep the matter 'under monitoring'.

“If she travels home that is a matter for herself,” Judge Cunningham said. Bail was granted on condition that Calin, should she wish to remain in Ireland, provide a suitable address to Gardai within four weeks.