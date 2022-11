Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, November 15

The following deaths have occurred:

An tAthair Cathal Ó Gallchóir, Coitín, Gaoth Dobhair

The sudden death occurred of an tAthair Cathal Ó Gallchóir at his home in Tyler, Minnesota on Sunday, October 30.

He is survived by his seven brothers and his two sisters, and their families. Predeceased by his parents Johnny Sheáin, and Mary, his sisters Méabha and Máiréad, his nieces Sinéad and Fionnuala and his brother-in-law Pat Munnelly. He will be greatly missed by his many friends in Ireland, Japan and the United States, especially his colleague and dear friend Fr Jim Callahan (Worthington, Minnesota).

Fr. Cathal’s remains will repose in the family home (F92 P2Y1) on Thursday, November 17, from 1pm to 8pm and on Friday from 11am to 8pm. Rosary will be at 8pm on both nights.

The Funeral Mass will be in Teach Pobail Mhuire, Doirí Beaga on Saturday, November 19, at 11am with interment afterwards in Reilig Mhachaire Gathlán.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Directors Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm and on the parish webcam https://bit.ly/3TPbndf

Francie O’Donnell, Aughera, Carrick

The death has occurred of Francie O’Donnell, Aughera, Carrick.

He passed away unexpectedly at his home in Aughera, Carrick. Loving husband to Detts, beloved father of Patrick, Raymond, Martina, Carmel and Declan. Pre-deceased by his sister Mary, Francie will be sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Tina and Fionnuala, son-in-law Shane, his grandchildren, his brothers John and Connie, his sister Breege, brother in law Johnny, his nieces and nephews and wide circle of relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains will be reposing at McCabe’s Funeral home in Ardara on Tuesday from 2pm to 4pm.

Removal to his late residence will take place from McCabe’s Funeral home at 4pm travelling via Killybegs. Family home is private at all times.

Removal to St. Columba’s Church, Carrick for Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 16 at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

Madge Brown (née Martin), 223 St Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Madge Brown (née Martin), 223 St Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe, F93 W1X2.

Madge was predeceased by her late husband Frankie, parents Thomas and Mary, siblings Tommy, Jimmy, Molly, Elizabeth, Tessie and Helen. She is survived by her step-daughter Catherine, siblings, Roseanna, Philomena, Phil, Paddy, Danny, Columba and Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces.

Remains are reposing at her late residence. Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from her late residence on Tuesday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live online via the parish webcam https://www.parishofraphoe.com

Jim Kelly, Cappry, Ballybofey and formerly of Ard McCarron

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jim Kelly, Cappry, Ballybofey and formerly of Ard McCarron, Ballybofey.

Beloved son of the late William and Elizabeth, much-loved husband of Aurelie and dearly-loved father of Verena, Regina, and Jacqueline, cherished brother of Jackie, Iris, and the late May, Yvonne, George and Liam. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons in law, Joachim, Barry and Paul, grand children Saoirse, Abaigh, James, Nia, Eabha, Sophie, nephews, nieces, extended family and very many friends.

Remains are reposing at his family home.

Funeral leaving his residence at 10.30am on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Laurie Faulkner, 9 Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Laurie Faulkner, 9 Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at his late home.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 1pm in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny. Burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny on the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, c/o any family member.

Liam Duddy, 20 Derryveagh Avenue, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Liam Duddy, 20 Derryveagh Avenue, Letterkenny F92 P5VH.

The former musician is predeceased by his father Charlie, deeply regretted by his wife Gráinne (née McGrenaghan, Gortnatra, Fanad), mother Mary (Maisie) Carnamuggagh Upper, sisters Cath and Marian, brothers Chud, Mick and Chris, sisters-in-law Shirley, Ann Marie and Carmel, in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Funeral Mass will be followed by interment in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Flowers welcome or donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Sadie McMenamin, (née Doherty), Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sadie McMenamin, Donegal Road, Ballybofey.

Beloved wife of the late Pat and much-loved mother of Patrick and John, dearly loved sister of Betty, Rosaleen, and the late John and Maureen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, sisters, daughters-in-law Audrey and Una, grandchildren Patrick, Sinead, Aoibhe, and Cara, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Family time on the morning of the funeral

Bella Sanzone (née McGarvey) Carrick, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has occurred in the USA of Bella Sanzone, Carrick, Gaoth Dobhair, originally from Corveen, Derrybeg.

Predeceased by her husband Tom; daughter Sandra (Gallagher); sisters, Máire (Coyle) and Méabha (Ripperger); brother, Joe (Coll) and granddaughter Lorraine (Gallagher). Sadly missed by her daughters, Jacqueline (Anderson), Rosella and Maria (Sanzone), son Eddie, brother Denis (McGarvey), sister Gracie (Rennix), in-laws, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose at Roarty's Funeral Home (F92DN4X), Derrybeg, from 5pm to 8pm on Wednesday, November 16, with Rosary at 8pm and again on Thursday from 3pm to 9pm, with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Derrybeg on Friday, November 18 at 11am, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

Susan Ward, Arlands, Burtonport

The death has occurred at her home of Susan Ward, Arlands, Burtonport.

Her remains reposed in McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Monday with removal on Monday evening to her late residence.

Wake starts on Tuesday morning at 10am. Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 16 at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Acres, with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

House private please after the rosary and also private on the morning of the funeral.

Eileen McGee, Gleann Tain Manor, Letterkenny, Gola Island, Cotteen, Derrybeg / London

The death has occurred of Eileen McGee (Ned Rua), Gleann Tain Manor, Letterkenny, formerly from Gola Island, Cotteen, Derrybeg and London. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving caring family.

Predeceased by her parents Edward (Ned Rua), Bridget McGee, and her sister Kathleen. Sadly missed by her partner Martin, her brothers and sisters Charlie, Máire, Teresa, Freddie, Eamonn and Margaret, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and all her extended family and friends.

Remains reposed on Monday with removal to St Mary's Church, Derrybeg for evening prayers. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am, with burial afterwards at Magheragallon Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, c/o John McGee & Sons Funeral Directors, or any family member.

