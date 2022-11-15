Garda probe into Letterkenny burglaries

Glenwood estate
Two houses were broken into in the Glenwood Park area of Letterkenny over the course of four days.
The first house was broken into between 9:30am on Saturday, November 5, and 10:30am on Tuesday, November 8. The rear door of the house was forced open and entry gained.
A forty-inch flatscreen TV, a smaller television, a baseball bat and some darts were stolen from one property.
Meanwhile, damage was caused to the lock on the back door of a second house and a tile cutter was stolen between 4:30pm on Friday, November 4 and 7.30am on Monday, November 7.
Gardaí are appealing for information and anyone who has any information can call Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100. You can call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
