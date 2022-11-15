Six gold rings stolen and four gold chains taken during Carrigans burglary

Similar images to the items that were stolen
Six gold rings and 4 gold rings were taken during the course of a burglary that occurred in Carrigans on Friday, November 11, between 7pm and 9pm.
It is believed that entry was gained through an unlocked door.
Sergeant Charlene Anderson said that one of the rings is a gold Claddagh ring, two gold rings have Celtic writing and patterns and the other gold rings were plain bands. The gold chains have a Celtic design pendant attached.
Gardaí posted photos of similar type jewellery to their Facebook page, see above.
If anybody has any relevant information or if they can assist with the investigation in any way, gardaí are inviting them to please contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.
