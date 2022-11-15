Fiddle to the fore in Dunkineely   

It’s all about the fiddle in Dunkineely this weekend, with a concert in the Community Centre on Saturday night, November 19, fiddle classes, a film on the travelling fiddler John Doherty, and sessions around the town.

One of the fiddlers in the concert is local man Aidan O’Donnell. He’s a former winner of the TG4 Young Musician of the Year award and an Oireachtas fiddle champion. Aidan is now working for Music Generation in Tipperary.

Also on the bill are Glenties fiddler Peter Campbell, Catriona and Sinead Kennedy, who are based in Dublin, and Michéal Cherry, back from the US, as well as special guests.

Doors open at 7.30pm and admission is €10.

The film about John Doherty is being shown in the Community Centre on Friday night at 8pm. Entry is free.

John (1900 – 1980), who’s been described as the last of the travelling fiddlers, often stayed in Dunkineely, visiting the singer Mick Quigley and others. John is regarded as one of the most significant figures in Irish traditional music.

The fiddle classes will be held in the Community Centre on Saturday. Registration is at 10am, and tuition runs from 10.30am – 1pm and from 2pm – 4pm. The fee is €15. Places can be booked at donegalfiddlemusic@gmail.com

The weekend is being organised by the Donegal fiddle organisation Cairdeas na bhFidiléirí. Rab Cherry of Cairdeas said they were hoping to build on the progress being made in traditional fiddling in the area.

“For instance we’re aware of the good work that’s been done by Kevin O’Donnell with his school of music in the area. There are some excellent budding players and we’ll be hearing some of them in Saturday night’s concert.“

Anyone with queries about the fiddle classes or the events over the weekend can phone (086) 340 9019.