Search

15 Nov 2022

Relief as Buncrana's St Patrick's Day parade set to remain

New committee elected as doubts over the survival of the parade emerged in recent weeks

Popular St Patrick's Day parade returns to Buncrana after three year absence

Buncrana's St Patrick's Day parade is set to go ahead

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Nov 2022 5:33 PM

The future of the Buncrana St Patrick's Day parade appears to have been secured.

Concern had been raised about the future of the popular event in recent weeks.

A new four person parade committee was elected on Monday night at a public meeting held in the Lake of Shadows Hotel.

Outgoing committee member and local councillor Nicholas Crossan said a new committee would help ensure the future of the parade.

“I have no doubt that the new committee will do a fantastic job,” Cllr Crossan said. “They are full of enthusiasm and I'm sure the parade is good hands.”

Cllr Crossan, who has been a parade committee member for decades, said it was time for himself and fellow committee member Mickey McHugh to step away.

“Myself and Mickey have been on the committee for many years now and we felt a clean break was needed.

“We have taken the parade as far we can and it's now time for a younger generation, with new and fresh ideas to keep the parade going in the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, a similar public meeting will be held in Moville to discuss the future of the St Patrick's Day parade there.

The meeting will take place in the Glencrow Hall on Thursday evening at 8pm.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media