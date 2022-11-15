Search

15 Nov 2022

Progress on Changing Places facility for Letterkenny welcomed by Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh


Planning decision in January, work should start shortly afterward

What the new proposed Changing Places facility will look like

What the new proposed Changing Places facility will look like

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

15 Nov 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

The planned Changing Places facility for Letterkenny is on target for delivery in the first few months of 2023, according to local councillor, Jimmy Kavanagh.

The initiative was spearheaded by the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District representative. he tabled a motion to the local authority in October 2021 asking that they apply for funding for a Changing Places facility in Letterkenny and to seek funding from the Disability Participation and Awareness Fund to get the job done.

As a result of his efforts, the sum of €55,000 was subsequently awarded from that fund and a further €16,000 was secured more recently from the Minor Tourism Fund.

“This has made it possible for Donegal County Council to progress their plans and a site at the Retail Park has now been agreed upon for the facility. Two other toilets will also be provided at the same site which is great news for the many shoppers to the Retail Park who have been calling for public toilets in the area for years."

He pointed out that both he and several of his council colleagues had raised the issue at council meetings on many occasions.

“The Changing Places facility will make a huge difference for people with complex disabilities. Their families and carers will also be most grateful.

On many occasions, the lack of such a facility means that disabled people often have to use toilet floors for changing and often it means that families just simply cannot go to places because facilities are not available.

 “Changing Places facilities provide the necessary safety, the fit-for-purpose environment necessary to take care of the needs and protect the dignity of the person and allow people who need such facilities to attend and enjoy more community activities and events."

Cllr Kavanagh added that the Part 8 planning application for the facility will be before the county council's January meeting and work on the facility should begin soon afterward.

