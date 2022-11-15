Donegal gritters are back in action tonight

A number of roads will be treated from 9pm
You know it's winter when Donegal County Council's gritting fleet is being called back into action.
A number of routes are to be gritted from 9pm tonight, Tuesday, November 15
They are: https://donegal.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=6c6e14762485409cbf66df0c69cbd8f2
03: National Primary South
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
Check Donegal County Council's interactive map for gritting routes:
Assume that no road is ice free.
