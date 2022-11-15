Search

15 Nov 2022

Body of woman found after River Finn search operation

The search operation was stood down on Tuesday afternoon after the body of a woman was found

Body found off Donegal coast after major search operation

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

15 Nov 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A major search operation in the River Finn has been stood down after the body of a woman was found on Tuesday.

The operation was spearheaded by the Irish Coast Guard and was mounted on Monday after concerns were raised about the safety of a local woman.

The 118 rescue helicopter was engaged in the search for over two hours on Monday evening.

The search was stood down on Monday night before resuming on Tuesday morning at first light.

Gardai and emergency services were also at the scene, while groups of locals gathered on the bridge and on the river bank to assist the various agencies, including the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team.

On Tuesday afternoon, the body of a woman was found.

A spokesperson for the Garda Press Office told Donegal Live: "Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of a female in her 70s in the river Finn this afternoon, Tuesday 15th November 2022.

"Her body was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date."

