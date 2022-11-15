Search

15 Nov 2022

Letterkenny man charged wit h attacking his mother and grandmother

The man, who appeared by videolink at Letterkenny District Court, has been remanded in custody

15 Nov 2022 8:33 PM

A Letterkenny man who is charged with attacking his mother and his grandmother has been remanded in custody.

Sloan Murphy appeared by videolink at a sitting of Letterkenny District Court.

The 24-year-old, of Glenoughty Close, Letterkenny, is in custody at Castlerea Prison.

He is charged that on October 14th at Fairgreen Hill in Letterkenny, he intentionally or recklessly causeed serious harm to his grandmother, Reba Cullen.

On the same date he is charged with assaulting his mother, Sharon Graham, causing her harm.

Murphy is also charged with taking a car without the consent of the owner, Reba Cullen.

He is also charged with stealing alcohol from a local supermarket and with being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Murphy's solicitor, Mr Frank Dorrian, told his client that the court is currently awaiting directions in the case from the Director of Public Prosecutions to hear if it will be heard in the District Court or the Circuit Court.

The court was told that Murphy did not yet have an address under which he could apply for bail.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham remanded Murphy in custody until December 5th when Gardai said they hoped directions in the case would be ready.

