Donegal calf sells for more than €10,000 at elite livestock mart

Photo by Clive Wasson
A heifer calf has been for €10,100 at an elite livestock mart in Donegal.
The Stranorlar and Ballybofey Livestock Mart Elite Commercial Haltered Cattle Sale took place last Saturday.
The heifer calf in question was owned by Pearse McNamee Snr.
Pictured above with the calf are Tommy McNamee and Pearse McNamee.
