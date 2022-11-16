Search

16 Nov 2022

Frosses company recognised for excellence in business by national awards body

The team at Print Supplies celebrate their Business All-Star award

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Nov 2022 12:33 PM

Frosses-based company Print Supplies has been accredited as Business All-Star by the All-Ireland Business Foundation (AIBF).

The company, established in 2005, has been recognised by the autonomous accreditation body for meeting standards of business excellence in the areas of trust, commitment, performance and customer centricity. 

Print Supplies has also been included in The AIBF Register of Irish Business Excellence (TRIBE) as part of the honour. 

Spearheaded by owner and manager, Dermot Doherty, Print Supplies has grown to become the leading supplier of managed print services in the north-west of the country, primarily serving customers in Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

The company stocks a complete range of photocopiers and printers, available for purchase, rent or lease, as well as an extensive supply of toners and spare parts. 

Print Supplies has impressed clients with their hands-on approach and excellent after sales service. Their customer base ranges from SMEs to schools and public sector offices.

Mr Doherty said they are thrilled with the Business All-Star accreditation.

“As the number one managed print service provider in the north-west, this prestigious accolade recognises our commitment to providing excellent products in tandem with outstanding customer service,” he said.

“This Business All-Star accreditation underlines our commitment to operational excellence for the benefit of our customers. We are honoured to display the AIBF Marque as a symbol of trust and quality.”

Deputy Chair of the Adjudication Board, Kieran Ring, praised Print Supplies on their All-Star achievement, saying: “Print Supplies has achieved Business All-Star accreditation. We wish to recognise Print Supplies’ conduct in the areas of trust, commitment, performance and customer centricity. Print Supplies is hereby included in the AIBF register of Irish business excellence.”

The All-Ireland Business Foundation (AIBF) is an autonomous national accreditation body tasked with enterprise development and the promotion of Best-in-Class in Irish business.

The Foundation actively engages and supports its network through peer dialogue, collaboration, mentoring and enterprise development activities. Companies are qualified for accreditation by completing an enterprise audit and are identified by their use of the AIBF’s Business All-Star Marque.

