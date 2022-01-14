Donegal shop to give hot drinks proceeds to domestic violence services in honour of Ashling

Simple Simon's in Donegal Town will donate Saturday's hot drink proceeds to domestic violence support services
In light of the horrific murder of Tullamore teacher Ashling Murphy, Simple Simon's in Donegal Town is donating hot drinks proceeds on Saturday to Donegal Women's Domestic Violence Service.
A spokesperson for the Donegal Town business took to social media to say: "We are all lost for words and feel helpless at the horrific news about Ashling Murphy.
"After reflecting, we feel the best thing we can do is to support local services who support women. On Saturday, we will be donating all takings from any hot drinks sales to Donegal Women's Domestic Violence Service - DWDVS. This is inspired by the team at Sweet Beat Café Sligo."
