Congratulations! BT Young Scientist prize for Donegal student whose research could make hospitals safer

Ciara Cannon has finished second in her category in the BTYSTE
A Donegal Town student has secured a fantastic second place in her category at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Competition.
Her research has the potential to make hospitals and other sterile environments safer, at a lower cost and with fewer risks than using traditional elements such as silver and gold.
Ciara Cannon from the Abbey Vocational School carried out an investigation into the optimum antimicrobial activity of nanoparticles. This involved detailed research brought her to a lab in Dublin, and she was also supported by the laboratory at Letterkenny University Hospital.
Her research which works across physics, chemistry, biology and microbiology, could be a game changer in terms of how safe medical environments are created and sustained.
