15 Jan 2022

Saturday weather today in Donegal - Largely dry and cloudy

Dry evening with sunny spells

15 Jan 2022

Well the good news for Donegal is that it will be largely dry today and that is always a good start.

Met Éireann is reporting that Saturday will be quite cloudy and misty overall, though some sunny spells will develop during the day.

The weather will be generally dry apart from isolated patches of light rain and drizzle in places.

Highest temperature of 5 to 9 degrees are expected, mildest in the south, in a light southerly or variable breeze.

This evening it will be cloudy again  with patchy light rain and drizzle spreading southeastwards across the country.

You might also find some  patchy frost, mist and fog in places.

Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees in a light southwesterly or variable breeze are expected, veering northwesterly and freshening along the north coast later.

So it will feel cold so don't forget to dress up warmly and remember that if you are out and about drive carefully and always wear a high viz jacket if possible.

