Work on Tory island slipway could cost up to €1m

Tory Island
Works on the slipway at Tory Island could cost between €500,000 and €1m, an online meeting of the Glenties Municipal District heard on Tuesday.
The marine engineer with Donegal County Council, Cathal Mac Suibhne, told the meeting that an application has been made in relation to the design of the slipway on Tory Island to Roinn na Gaeltachta.
