Candlelight walk for Aishling at Carrick Riverwalk

Another poignant candlelight tribute to murdered teacher Ashling Murphy will take place in the county tomorrow.

There will be a walk in memory of Aishling tomorrow evening, Sunday January 16 at 6pm along the Carrick Riverwalk.

It will start at the Daycare Centre Carpark and make its way to the new footbridge where there will be a minutes silence.

Then the circle will be completed back to Carrick Village along the Teelin Road, finishing back at the Daycare centre again.



You will need high viz vests, torches or candles, suitable walking and weather gear.



Coiste Forbartha na Carraige said on their facebook page :

"Young and old welcome, we will be thinking of all the lovely females who have been brutally murdered or abused in Ireland.

"Rest in Peace Aisling, condolences to all her family, friends, students, fellow musicians and those living in fear."