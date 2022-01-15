European Youth Parliament Ireland brings Strasbourg to Bundoran

The youth organization European Youth Parliament (EYP) Ireland will see young people come to Bundoran from across Connaught and Ulster in a hybrid format to discuss issues affecting European citizens under the theme “Building a European Belonging”

The European Youth Parliament Ireland will gather in the popular resort as well as online from February 4-6 for their annual Connaught Ulster session.

This will be the first time the event will be hosted in Donegal and marks EYP Ireland’s interest in ensuring even those living in the most remote areas can participate in their events.

The focus will be on discussing how we can build a European belonging in even the most remote areas and will engage with issues on a European scale. Students will discuss topics such as the protection of minority languages, freedom of movement in the EU, and the escalating conflict in Belarus in a mock parliamentary setting.

Discussion will take place in a welcoming environment and EYP Ireland prides itself on being a safe space to develop and express opinions, build intercultural understanding, and develop democratic citizenship skills.

Young students from 4th to 6th year from all over the area will attend the three-day educational event which is taking place in a hybrid format this year. Some will be offered the opportunity to progress to a National Session.

Volunteers from across the EYP Network will travel to Bundoran to facilitate the events. In order to ensure the safety of participants extensive Covid-19 safety protocols are in place for the event and students will join the event digitally over platforms such as Zoom and Discord.

Kate Rogers and Olivia Boland are the organisers who have been working to bring the event together since April 2021. Despite uncertainty and changes over the months of planning, they are excited to realise their vision of bringing the European Youth Parliament Ireland to Bundoran.

EYP Ireland has been inspiring young people’s interest and engagement in politics for 25 years. The European Youth Parliament is present in 40 European Countries and organises almost 600 events every year. The EYP network involves close to 35,000 participants every year.

The European Youth Parliament Ireland is supported by the Communicating Europe Initiative

Students in 4th, 5th or 6th year wishing to participate can sign up on EYP Ireland’s website www.eyp.ie.