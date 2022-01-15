Search

15 Jan 2022

Large vigil walk in Grange, North Sligo village this evening for Ashling Murphy

Many people from south Donegal in attendance

Hundreds of people took part in the vigil walk in north Sligo this evening

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

15 Jan 2022

A very big vigil took place in the North Sligo village of Grange this evening at 4pm in the local playground in memory of murdered Tullamore school teacher, Ashlng Murphy.

Many people from south Donegal made the short drive to Grange for the poignant event.

This vigil was then followed by a 2km walk from the village to the walking track at Naomh Molaise Gaels North Sligo Athletic Club in remembrance of Ashling.

They were also be joined by members of Benbulben Comhaltas, who paid a musical tribute to Ashling.

As can be seen from our photo, traffic was brought to a halt by the large numbers in attendance.

