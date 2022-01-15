3k run/walk in memory of Ashling Murphy to be held in Letterkenny

A 3k run/walk in memory of Ashling Murphy will be held in Letterkenny tomorrow afternoon, Sunday, January 16, beginning at 4.00 pm.

Those taking part are asked to meet at Letterkenny Community Centre on the Pearse Road, at 3.30 pm.

A minute’s silence will be observed before the start of the run/walk.

“Join us, as we support the Tullamore community and their tragic loss of the young, talented teacher Aisling Murphy,” commented a spokesperson for the event.

Families, and people of all ages are welcome.

It is also hoped that people from local running groups will take part.

If anyone is available to help out stewarding (road safety etc), it would be much appreciated.

Ms Murphy died from injuries after being attacked while out for a run beside the Royal Canal in Tullamore, Co. Offaly on Wednesday.

Her murder has shocked the nation and numerous vigils have taken place over the past few days.