Popular Rathmullan take-away to give day's takings to Donegal fundraiser

If you fancy a treat later this week - now you've got the perfect excuse.

The Rathmullan Chippy - located close to Rathmullan beach - never fails to delight with its tasty take-aways and mouth watering menu.

And if you decide to treat yourself to a take away this coming Thursday, you'll be doing your bit for a very generous fundraiser.

On Thursday, January 20, all sales at the Rathmullan Chippy will be donated to help raise funds for Buncrana teenager Rocco McGinley.

Rocco (14), was recently diagnosed with a rare, life-threating brain tumour and a major fundraiser is now underway to help send the popular teenager to the US for treatement.

Rocco's mum Yvonne (Hegarty) is from Rathmullan and the staff at the Rathmullan Chippy are hoping they can give a little for what's a very worthy appeal.

Karen McLaughlin, who runs the chippy along with her husband Eoin, said Yvonne is originally from Glenalla near Rathmullan and the family have always been great supporters of their business.

"Anybody that comes along, we'll be open from 3-8pm on the day, and every penny we make on the day is going straight to the Rocco fund," Karen said.

"They're a really lovely family and it's the only thing that we can do is try to give something back."

Rathmullan Chippy staff members Karen and Melissa

Karen said that if people aren't in a position to get along to the chippy on Thursday, they can still pop down any day and make a donation.

"The money that's already been coming in is brilliant, and that's a sign that people are keen to support this appeal."

DONATE HERE: Rocco's Road to Recovery