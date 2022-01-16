Search

16 Jan 2022

Donegal Covid-19 hospital admissions at Letterkenny University Hospital now stands at 45 patients

Letterkenny University Hospital

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

There were a total of 45 Donegal patients with confirmed Covid-19 being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) on Saturday evening, the HSE have said.

Of those, six cases had been confirmed in the previous 24 hours.

There were no further suspected cases at this time in LUH.

COVID CASES WHICH HAVE REQUIRED HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Of the 45 patients currently requiring treatment because of at the hospital, two have required admission to the hospital’s high dependency unit in Intensive Care. 

The number of general beds available at 8am yesterday were said to be 14, while three intensive care unit beds were said to be available as of 10.30am 

Galway University Hospital had were treating the highest number of Covid patients (82) in the country. 

News

