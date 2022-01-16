Search

Hugely Popular Donegal holiday attraction to reopen in April

Bundoran's Waterworld set to reopen

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

One of Donegal's most popular indoor and weather resistant holiday attractions is set to reopen this Easter.

Bundoran's Waterworld, which has been forced to close over the past two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic, is now set to bring a smile back to many children, as it is will to their parents, guardians and families.

The venue attracts thousands of families to the south Donegal seaside resort every year.

In a posting outlining their new plans, they say:

WATERWORLD IN BUNDORAN (Photo: Michael McHugh)

"Happy new year folks. It's been a very odd couple of years and hopefully we are at the tail end of Covid.
We've been getting a lot of enquiries about opening in 2022.

"We plan to open on the 9th of April and are really looking forward to it." 

And they are also in the process of hiring new staff, see www.waterworldbundoran.com/recruitment

Jobs include Duty Managers, senior Lifeguards, Lifeguards, Supervisors and receptionists.

Waterworld recently suffered some minor external damage as a result of Storm Barra, but this is being repaired. 

Cllr Michael McMahon sad that it was a very welcome development.

"We cannot predict the future in relation to what is happening in the world regarding Covid-19 but I am absolutely delighted for those who love the use the facility and those who work there. The plan if for it to be operational again come April 9."

