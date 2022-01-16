All Donegal roads to be gritted from 5pm this evening

Donegal County Council have said that all the major usual road routes in Donegal will be gritted from
5pm this evening.
Please take the normal precautions if out driving, and be aware that road surfaces will be very cold.
Do not assume that any road is ice free, the DCC say.
The Donegal gritting route index as follows:
06: Inishowen West
04: Inishowen South
01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
05: Inishowen East
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town
