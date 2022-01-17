Many attend candlelit vigil in Ballyshannon in memory of Ashling Murphy

Photographs from Emer O Shea
Many attended a candlelit vigil which was held in Ballyshannon on Sunday evening in memory of Ashling Murphy. The 23-year-old was killed on the banks of the Grand Canal outside Tullamore, County Offaly, on Wednesday.
A minutes’ silence was observed in memory of Ashling and books of condolence were made available for signing at the vigil. Local musicians played traditional Irish music in tribute to Ashling who was a member of Comhaltas Ceoltoirí Éireann.
Emer O'Shea sent us a few pictures of the emotional event.
