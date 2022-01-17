Roads are to be gritted across Donegal with temperatures close to freezing

Gritters will be on the roads from 4pm
Roads are to be gritted across Donegal on Monday night with temperatures set to drop to close to freezing.
Met Éireann says clear spells will quickly turn cloudier overnight. Early evening will be coldest with lowest temperatures of 1 to 3 degrees.
It will become less cold as the cloud increases. Occasional mist and fog patches will develop in a light to moderate southerly breeze. The council is warning motorists to assume that no road is ice-free.
Donegal County Council says gritters will be on the roads from 4pm.
The designated routes to be gritted are: National Primary North, National Primary Central, National Primary South, Inishowen South, Inishowen East, Inishowen West, Milford South, Milford North, Cill Ulta East,Binswilly, Stranorlar North, Stranorlar East, Stranorlar West, Donegal West, Donegal North, Donegal South, Donegal National Secondary, Letterkenny Town and Buncrana Town Council.
