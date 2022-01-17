See inside this stunning and luxurious Donegal Town home

An outstandingly luxurious property has come onto the market in the Donegal Town area. It is rare that a property of this standard comes onto the property market in the county. The house, which is located in Rossmore is an elegantly appointed Scottish Baronial style residence constructed to the highest caliber and craftsmanship throughout.
Viewings are strictly by appointment with agents, only. Price is on application. Terms and conditions apply speak to the agent or go to daft.ie. Those interested in the residence must satisfy themselves on all details relating to the home. The agent is Rory Dorrian of DNG Dorrian and he can be contacted on 074 97 31 291 for further detail.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.