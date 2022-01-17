Drug-driver in Letterkenny was driving while uninsured

Garda car
A motorist in Letterkenny who was detected drug driver was uninsured.
The driver was arrested by Letterkenny Gardaí on Sunday afternoon.
The motorist in question tested positive for cannabis and cocaine.
The vehicle was seized on suspicion of not having valid insurance, road tax or NCT.
A Garda spokesperson said: “Traffic was heavy in the area at the time of the arrest. So many lives at risk.
“Please do not ever risk your life or the lives of others on the roads. Never drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.