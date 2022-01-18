Dunleer Tidy Towns forge ahead with new town projects

Dunleer Tidy Towns continues to forge ahead with their Tidy Towns Projects in the mid-Louth area, with the recent completion of the St Brigid's welcome sign on the Dundalk Road in Dunleer.

Secretary of Dunleer Tidy Towns, Mr Pat Roche, told the Dundalk Democrat that the new feature “comes as part of a greater picture to help brand the town for the purposes of identity and unique features in the town.”

When planning for the new sign, Dunleer Tidy Towns looked at two historical events. “One was Milling during the 18th /19th century”, said Pat, “and the other was St Brigid from the 5th century.

“Both of these are now branded in our welcome signs for Dunleer, one on the north side and one on the south side of the town.”

Pat continued: “The milling feature (Mill Wheel) is located on the Drogheda Road welcome sign and the other is St. Brigid’s Cross, which is symbolic of St Brigids, on the welcome sign on Dundalk Road.”

“We are glad to welcome Joan Martin CEO of Louth County Council and chair of Louth Local Community Development Committee (LCDC), along with Mary O’Neill, Rural Development Programme Manager, from Louth Leader Partnership”, said Pat, at the launch of the St Brigid's welcome sign last week.

Funding for this monument came from the LEADER Programme through Louth LCDC and funds raised locally by Dunleer Tidy Towns.

“We are thankful for their great co-operation and support to help put this in place,” Pat added. “We now hope to move forward with our town’s historical trail and our tourist map for Dunleer in the near future.

“There has also been more progress in Dunleer over the Summer months. We have completed the upgrading of the toilet block forecourt which includes new seating.

“A new biodiversity planting was also completed at Drogheda Road with a round stone bed, and two more items are in the pipeline involving bio diversity developments. It's onwards and upwards for Dunleer in 2022”, Pat concluded.