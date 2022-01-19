Judges will rule on application to dismiss charges against Lisa Smith next week

Dundalk woman Lisa Smith, a former Defence Forces member who denies membership of Islamic State, will find out next Monday if the Special Criminal Court will dismiss the charges against her.

The court has been hearing arguments from Ms Smith's lawyers, who say that there is insufficient evidence to put her on trial.

The Director of Public Prosecutions is challenging the defence's application to have the charges dismissed.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding at the three-judge, non-jury court, said he will deliver judgement on Monday.

The application to discharge is being made under the Criminal Justice Act 1999 which prohibits reporting of the evidence heard and arguments made at the hearing.

Should the court decide to go ahead with the trial, it is expected to last 12 weeks.



Ms Smith (39), from Dundalk, Co Louth is charged with an offence contrary to the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005 for being a member of unlawful terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) between October 28, 2015 and December 1, 2019.

She is also charged under the same legislation for financing terrorism by sending €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on May 6, 2015.