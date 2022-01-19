Search

19 Jan 2022

This week's greyhound results from Dundalk Stadium

19 Jan 2022

Saturday 15th January 2022

1.            Trap 6    LAUGHIL GORDON                          21.79                     Owned by Mary Jennings and Paul Jennings & trained by David Murray

2.            Trap 6    REVILO RUBY                                      29.21                     Owned & trained by Philip Fitzpatrick

3.            Trap 6    REVILO CHIMES                                 21.89                     Owned & trained by Philip Fitzpatrick

4.            Trap 6    BEAT IT                                                  29.14                     Owned by Kathleen Murray & trained by Francis Murray

5.            Trap 5    TOWERS TEAM                                  21.82                     Owned by Michael McGovern & trained by Tina McGrane

6.            Trap 3    QUARE BEACH                                   21.41                     Owned & trained by Teresa Maguire

7.            Trap 3    ROSSMORE SID                                 29.05                     Owned & trained by Benny Treanor

8.            Trap 2    NOELEENS DOUBLE                         28.95                     Owned & trained by Darren McAleer

9.            Trap 2    FLASHING WILLOW                         21.05                     Owned by Helen Gould & trained by Aidan McVeigh

10.          Trap 5    HONKY TONK                                     30.23                     Owned & trained by Francis Murray

