19 Jan 2022

19 Jan 2022

Dundalk man jailed for punching woman

Dundalk man jailed for punching woman

A 20 year old man who masturbated in front of two women at the Market Square and had punched one of them in the face, has been jailed for four months at Dundalk district court.

A previous sitting of the court was told Michael Hutchinson of Clann Chulainn Park, Dundalk had returned to the scene with a hammer, which a member of the public retrieved to ensure he didn’t use it.

The earlier court sitting had heard how gardai received a report at 1.30am on May 15th last that a man had punched a woman at the Market Square and on their arrival at the scene, a witness handed over a hammer, which he claimed the man had punched the woman with in the face, before hiding it behind a nearby coffee shop.

The victim told gardai she had been skateboarding and socialising in the area in a small mixed group and two male friends left to get food. 

She said a man came walking towards her with his trousers down around his ankles and masturbating.

She told him to go away and he lifted his fist and pretended to hit her.

He later returned and asked for a lighter and then a hug and when she told him to "F*** off" he punched her in the face.

The victim, who had a cut lip and reddened cheeks at the scene, didn't receive medical treatment but photos of her injuries were handed into the court.

The case had been adjourned for the preparation of a Probation report and last Wednesday the Defence solicitor said the facts were very troubling and her client, who had no previous convictions, can't recall what occurred.  

She explained he had been doing well while taking prescribed medication in the North where he had been living, but he had turned to street drugs when he returned to Dundalk.

She added he suffers with depression and is mortified by what happened and the report referred to a troubled background.  

Judge McKiernan imposed a six month sentence for the assault causing harm charge with the final two months suspended for a year. 

As part of the terms of the suspended sentence Mr. Hutchinson must engage with the Probation service during that period.
The other charges were marked "taken into consideration". 

