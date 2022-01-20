Today's weather forecast for Louth
This morning will be bright, cold and frosty in places.
The frost will clear to leave a dry day with good sunny spells.
Cloud will build from the north through the afternoon.
Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees with light northwest or variable breezes.
Tonight will be dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells.
Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees.
Light westerly or variable breezes will allow some mist and fog patches to form.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.