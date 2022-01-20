Popular flavoured drink recalled by supermarket chain over 'off taste'

A batch of Still Lemon & Lime Flavoured Spring Water has been recalled by Supervalu due to an 'off taste'.
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch.
The SuperValu Still Lemon & Lime Flavoured Spring Water comes in a 500ml 6 pack.
It has a best before date of: end June 2022.
The notice was issued today by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.
