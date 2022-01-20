Search

20 Jan 2022

Brown water still an issue in Dundalk say councillors

Louth County Council January meeting

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

20 Jan 2022

Brown water coming from the taps in parts of Dundalk is still an issue, members heard at the Louth County Council January meeting that took place during the week.

The matter was raised by Cllr Kevin Meenan, who told the meeting that it was still an issue, and asked how the local authority was progressing with the water flushing that was taking place.

Cllr Maria Doyle supported Cllr Meenan's comments, and asked could the matter be raised with Irish Water. "My experience, even up until this weekend", she told the meeting, "is that it's still happening, I'm still getting people sending me pictures of their water. It's still an ongoing issue for people and it's going on for such a long time now."

In response, Head of Finance and Water Services, Bernie Woods, told the meeting that the flushing programme has now completed and there was no more flushing going on at the moment.

Ms Woods said that they have raised the issue with Irish Water, that there are still areas where brown water is still an issue and added that they are trying to investigate what that problem is.

Ms Woods asked councillors to log the issues on the Irish Water website because that is the only way she can get Irish Water to go out and investigate the particular areas. She asked councillors to send her in the details of the areas where the issue is occurring and they would raise it again internally with Irish Water.

